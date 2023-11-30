Bishnoi holds clubhouse lead on day two in weather-hit Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational

Gurugram, Nov 30 (PTI) Gurugram-based golfer Sunhit Bishnoi struck an error-free two-under 70 at his home course to hold the second-round clubhouse lead at the weather-hit Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational here on Thursday.

Bishnoi now has a total of five-under 139 at the end of day two at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

Round one resumed at 9 am on Thursday as there was a two-hour fog delay. After the completion of round one, round two began at 11:10 am.

Out of a total of 120 players, only 36 could complete round two on Thursday as play was suspended due to fading light at 5:16 pm.

Round two will now resume at 7 am on Friday. The tournament has been reduced to a 54-hole event and the third and final round will be played on Saturday.

Bishnoi (69-70) completed the remaining eight holes from his first round early in the day. He made five birdies and two bogeys in round one as he fired it within a range of four feet with his irons and wedges on four of his birdies.

The 22-year-old, a winner on the PGTI this year and currently placed 16th in the Order of Merit, then followed up his solid opening round effort with a steady 70 in round two.

The highlight of Sunhit's second round were three 15-feet conversions, two for birdies on the 10th and 17th and one to save par on the 18th.

Kevin Esteve Rigaill (72-70) of Andorra was second in the clubhouse with a total of two-under 142.

Earlier in the day, round one ended with Shaurya Binu joining Rashid Khan and Karan Pratap Singh in the joint lead at four-under 68.

Rashid and Karan were the clubhouse leaders when play was suspended on day one.

Rashid and Karan are yet to start their second round while Shaurya shot a 78 in round two to slip down the leaderboard at a total of two-over 146.

Reigning champion Varun Parikh, who shot a 78 in round one, is yet to begin his second round.