Bishnoi, Om Prakash, Gaurav Pratap lead the field in Coimbatore Open from August 22

Coimbatore, Aug 21 (PTI) Sunhit Bishnoi, who won the India Cements Pro Championship last week, Om Prakash Chouhan and Gaurav Pratap Singh are some of the leading golfers who will be vying for honours when the inaugural Coimbatore Open begins here on Tuesday.

The tournament carries a purse of Rs 1 crore, the highest-ever for a men's professional event in Coimbatore. The Pro-Am event will be staged at the Coimbatore Golf Club on August 26.

The event will witness participation by 126 golfers, including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

The leading Indian professionals in the field include Om Prakash Chouhan (TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader), Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Sachin Baisoya, Gaurav Pratap Singh and Sunhit Bishnoi, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Coimbatore-based professional Sidhartha Sharathram and amateurs Adhvay Krishnan and J Vignessh.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Bangladeshis Badal Hossain, Md Dulal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki as well as Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill and Minwoo Park.

Noida-based Gaurav Pratap, a winner on the PGTI this year and one of the top contenders this week, said, "I’ve had a good run so far this year, so I’m quite confident coming into this week.

"The course conditions are excellent. The rough isn't as challenging as last year but it is the strong winds that will present the biggest challenge at this magnificent venue."