Bishnoi shines on Day 2, enjoys one-shot lead

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) Gurugram golfer Sunhit Bishnoi shot a fine four-under 68 to take a one-shot lead in relatively tougher conditions on day two of the Rs 50 lakh India Cements Pro Championship 2023 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Thursday.

On a windy day and with tougher pin positions in place, there were fewer under-par scores (34) in round two as compared to round one (45).

The 22-year-old Bishnoi's 68 helped him rise from being the overnight joint leader to sole leader at a total of 10-under 134.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (67) occupied second place at nine-under 135 while Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (69) was a further shot back in third place.

Hyderabad's Mohd Azhar fired the day's best card, 66 to be in tied fourth position along with Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta (69) at seven-under 137.

The halfway cut was applied at one-over 145. Fifty-four professionals made it to the money rounds.

Bishnoi (66-68) of the DLF Golf & Country Club continued to impress for the second day running as he earned six birdies at the cost of two bogeys.

Bishnoi was on a roll till the 14th hole having picked up six shots, courtesy some quality approach shots and chip-putts. He then missed a couple of putts to drop bogeys on the 15th and 18th.

Akshay (68-67) moved up eight spots from overnight tied 10th as a result of his 67 that featured an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

Akshay made a 27-feet eagle conversion on the 16th. He landed it within two feet for birdie on the first and also drove the green on the par-4 10th hole to set up a spectacular birdie there.

Mohd Azhar made eight birdies and two bogeys enroute his 66, the day's best score.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan was tied 14th at four-under 140 while another leading name Aman Raj was tied 45th at one-over 145.

None of the Chennai-based golfers made the cut.