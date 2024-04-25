Bismah Maroof announces surprise retirement from international cricket

Karachi, Apr 25 (PTI) In a surprise development, Bismah Maroof, one of Pakistan's most high-profile women cricketers and former captain, on Thursday announced retirement from all international cricket with immediate effect.

Bismah, 32, was forced into a long break from cricket, first due to a fitness issue in 2020 and then after giving birth to a baby girl in August 2021.

Bismah had grabbed headlines when she took her baby to the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand. She was the first Pakistani woman cricketer to avail a 12-month maternity leave with pay policy. A left-handed batter, Bismah made her ODI debut against India in 2006 and went on to represent Pakistan in 276 international matches, the most by any Pakistan women cricketer. She had made her T20I debut against Ireland in 2009 She has scored 6,262 international runs, including 33 half-centuries, and has taken 80 international wickets with her right-arm leg-spin.

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories," Bismah said in a statement.

"I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now.

"I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother." The head of the Pakistan women’s cricket wing, Tania Mallik said that the Board was always indebted to Bismah for her immense contributions to Pakistan women's cricket.

Bismah was part of the women’s team that won the Gold Medal twice in the Asian Games, in the 2010 and 2014 editions besides captaining her country in 96 international matches.

She competed in four editions of the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup (2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022), captaining the team in the 2022 edition held in New Zealand.

In T20Is, Bismah featured in eight editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between 2009 and 2023 and led the side in the 2020 and 2023 editions. PTI Corr AT AT AT