Bist, Joshitha lead India A’s strong comeback against Australia A

Brisbane, Aug 22 (PTI) Middle-order batter Raghvi Bist hit a fighting 93 while tailender VJ Joshitha (51) produced a fine half-century to script India A's comeback in the one-off Women's unofficial Test as the visitors posted a competitive 299 before reducing Australia A to 158 for 5 on the second day of the game, here Friday. India A were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 93 for 5 on the rain-truncated first day.

But Bist, who was on overnight 26, first shared 64 runs with Radha Yadav (33) for the sixth wicket and then stitched a 75-run stand with Minnu Mani (28) to take India out of trouble.

Bist admirably batted with the tail and decorated her 153-ball knock with 16 boundaries before being dismissed just seven runs short of a fine century. She was cleaned up by medium pacer Maitlan Brown in the 63rd over of India's innings.

Mani too was soon cleaned up by Brown.

But Joshitha and Titas Sadhu (23) didn't give up and shared valuable 75 runs for the ninth wicket to take India A close to the 300-run mark. Joshitha was bowled by off-spinner Lilly Mills. She found the fence seven times during her 72-ball stay.

Medium pacers Georgia Prestwidge (3/37) and Brown (3/65) shared six wickets between them for Australia A.

In reply, Australia A were struggling at 158 for 5 in 43 overs.

Medium pacer Saima Thakor (2/21) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for India A, while Sadhu (1/27) accounted for the other Australian batter.

Skipper Tahila Wilson made 49 and along with Rachel Trenaman (21) added 46 runs for the opening stand.

At stumps, wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum (30 not out) and Sianna Ginger (24 not out) were at the crease.

Australia A still trail India A by 141 runs with two days play still remaining.

Brief Scores: India Women's A: 299 all out in 89.1 overs (Raghvi Bist 93, VJ Joshitha 51; Georgia Prestwidge 3/37, Maitlan Brown 3/65).

Australia Women's A: 158 for 5 in 43 overs (Tahila Wilson 49, Nicole Faltum 30 not out; Saima Thakor 2/21, Radha Yadav 2/40). PTI SSC AT SSC AT