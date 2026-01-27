Bit of chaos now with ball flying everywhere: Oram on bowling against Abhishek, SKY, Ishan

Visakhapatnam, Jan 27 (PTI) The sustained aggression of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav has made it difficult for New Zealand bowlers to "remain calm" in the ongoing T20I series, but bowling coach Jacob Oram urged them to embrace the challenge and learn how to negate it.

The three Indian top-order batters have put the New Zealand attack through the wringer, scoring consistently at a strike-rate of near 250 in the previous three T20Is.

"It's been a little bit of chaos out in the middle with the ball flying everywhere, to remain calm and controlled and remember those plans and then obviously execute them. But I say again, it's all part of the learning," said Oram during the pre-match press conference here.

The clean-hitting of Indian batters reminded Oram of Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya, who batted in similar manner from the 90s to mid 2000s.

"Jayasurya from Sri Lanka who kind of did the same thing at that time and I think that's just a natural progression of the game. I think what you see is the tendency for bowlers to have to catch up and that's our challenge now as the bowling coach and there are plenty of discussions happening." But neutralising three batters in prime form has been a massive challenge for the Kiwi bowlers.

"Abhishek at the moment … outstanding form, hitting it clean, let's just hope game two is reproduced in game four and we get him out early. We're not glazing over these results.

"But the thing is he's (Abhishek) not the only one, Suryakumar has played well, Ishan Kishan in the second game. We know there are challenges up and down the (Indian batting) line-up," said Oram.

Oram's words found a reflection in pacer Lockie Ferguson, who bowled extensively at nets here ahead of the fourth T20I on Wednesday.

"Yeah, he's batting well. He's full of confidence and he's playing some outstanding shots. We've seen players do this in the past. It's important to review, find areas where he's a little bit weaker and try to bring an aggressive brand of cricket into what we're playing,” said Ferguson.

"But there's no doubt that he's in fine form. So, sometimes it's best to try to get him off-strike, get him at the other end and bowl to the other batter," the pacer chuckled.

The inclusion of Ferguson has added a touch of experience to the New Zealand bowling unit.

But has it been tough for Oram till now to keep the morale of the young bowling group up in the face of a relentless onslaught by Indian batters? "I think there are a couple of factors. The first and foremost is a realisation that it's hard in these conditions. This isn't New Zealand with green grass and the ball seeming and bouncing. We mentioned before about the likes of Abhishek, SKY, Ishan ... it’s a good side and we appreciate that.

"I keep using the word challenge, so the challenge for us is to peel back those layers, to appreciate how hard it is here, but still find little things along the way that we can improve," he added.