Mumbai: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday identified Shubman Gill’s recent lack of runs and the combination compulsions as reasons for his omission from India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

Gill, who was recently appointed as the national T20 vice-captain, could not fire in the recent home series against Sri Lanka, making 4, 0 and 28 before missing the fifth match because of an injury.

“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment,” said Agarkar in the press conference for India’s squad announcement.

“It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it's the combinations more than anything else...Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it's Gill at this point,” Agarkar added.

Agarkar stressed that they wanted to have an extra keeper at the top, and had to sacrifice a pure batter for that.

In this instance, Ishan Kishan, who had a wonderful run at the just-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, found the favour ahead of Jitesh Sharma, who has been used more as a lower-order quick-hitter.

“We are looking at the combination. If the keeper is going to bat at the top, at the moment Jitesh is there and he has not done too much wrong. But we need to look at the combination and a keeper at the top,” said the former India pacer.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav too hinted at the necessity of combination as the reason behind Gills’ omission.

“Post T20 WC (2024) we went to Sri Lanka and we had scored 200 and Gill was part of it. We wanted to have a keeper at the top and Rinku or Washy (down the order), which is why we have an extra keeper at the top. There is no question of (Gill’s) form,” said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar also did not read too much into his extended lean phase, and expressed confidence of rediscovering his explosive self well in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar has not fired this whole year in T20s, averaging close to a paltry 15 and his form has been a talking point ahead of next year’s ICC showpiece, where India will be looking to defend its title, starting February 7.

"I know what to do and I will do it. You will definitely see Surya the batter but this phase has lasted a little longer. Other players have also bounced back in form in the past," he said.

The 35-year-old admitted that playing in a home World Cup could be a challenge, but one that he enjoys.

"It's a good responsibility and challenge for me to play in front of the home crowd. The squad looks balanced and we have filled in the positions well. We already have 2-3 combinations ready when we see the squad," he added.