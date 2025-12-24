BJP govt pitches for Madhya Pradesh to emerge as major sports hub by 2047

Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has set a goal to make the state a major sports hub in India by 2047 and to achieve this objective, modern sports complexes will be constructed in every assembly segment in a phased manner, a Cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang said continuous efforts are being made to promote sports tourism in Madhya Pradesh so that the state's economy gets a new impetus and its contribution to the GDP increases significantly.

Talking to reporters here, he noted that sports events, training camps, and national and international competitions will increase tourist inflow, which in turn will boost allied businesses like hotels, transportation, local trade, and generate employment opportunities.

At the press conference, Sarang presented an account of his two years as sports minister and works done by his department.

"Development of sports infrastructure will attract investment and give Madhya Pradesh a new identity as a major centre for sports and tourism," he said.

The BJP minister highlighted that athletes from Madhya Pradesh are bringing glory to the country and the state by winning medals in various disciplines at national and international competitions.

He informed that the state's athletes have won a total of 57 medals in international competitions and 391 in national sports meets.

Underlining the government's commitment to secure future of athletes, Sarang pointed out that sportspersons from MP have been honoured with the Arjuna Award, Eklavya Award, Vikram Award, Vishwamitra Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

He said 28 Vikram Award recipients have been appointed to different government services, while provisions are being made to make Olympic and Asian Games medal winners gazetted officers.

Sarang averred that the state operates 11 sports academies covering 18 disciplines, where more than 1,300 athletes are receiving international-level training. Madhya Pradesh is among leading states in the field of building sports infrastructure.

The minister informed that an international-level sports complex is under construction at Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal at a cost of approximately Rs 985 crore. Besides, 20 international hockey synthetic turfs, 10 synthetic athletic tracks, and more than 120 stadiums and sports complexes have been developed in the state.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the government's goal is to make Madhya Pradesh India's leading sports hub by the year 2047," he declared.

Sarang informed that by implementing a sports quota in the Madhya Pradesh police, provisions will be made for the appointment of 10 sub-inspectors and 50 constables (with sporting achievements) every year.

"Under the Chief Minister's Sports Infrastructure Development Scheme, indoor halls and modern sports complexes will be constructed in every assembly constituency in a phased manner (MP has 230 Vidhan Sabha seats)," he stated.

Sarang informed that players from the state are being sent abroad for international-level training and services of foreign coaches are being utilized.

Special training camps, talent search programmes, new sports academies, and district-wise feeder centres are being established in preparation for the 20th Asian Games in 2026 (in Japan) and the 2036 Olympics (which India is looking to host), he maintained.

Sarang, who is also the cooperation minister, described cooperatives as backbone of the rural economy and noted that under the zero-interest crop loan scheme, credits worth Rs 21,493 crore were distributed to 34.42 lakh farmers in 2024-25.

Under the "Cooperatives for Prosperity" campaign, 656 new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), 758 dairy and 203 fisheries cooperatives have been formed, the minister highlighted. PTI MAS RSY