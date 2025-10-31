Black armbands for Ben Austin before 2nd T20I; India, Australia unite in grief

New Delhi: India and Australia’s men wore black armbands on Friday to honour teenage cricketer Ben Austin. The tribute came before the second T20I being played in Melbourne, with both teams and support staff lining up in silence.

The BCCI confirmed the gesture on X, posting a picture of both squads on the outfield. Live commentary also recorded the moment, noting the armbands on players from both camps and the brief pause before play.

The remembrance follows a similar gesture by the women’s teams on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. India and Australia wore black armbands during their World Cup semifinal as a mark of respect for the young cricketer.

Why cricketers are wearing black band today

Austin, 17, died this week after being hit on the neck during a practice session. The incident occurred at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in suburban Melbourne during training for a local T20 match.

He was wearing a helmet that did not have a neck guard, according to local accounts shared after the incident. The blow reportedly came off a side-arm throw while he was batting against pace in the nets.

He was placed on a ventilator but could not be saved, the club later confirmed. The tragedy revived painful memories of Phil Hughes, who died in 2014 after a similar blow during a domestic match.

Condolences poured in from local clubs and players through the week. Community posts from the area spoke of a promising youngster and a tight cricket circle in grief.

Black armbands are a long-standing cricket custom to acknowledge bereavement. The sight of both national teams wearing them underscored the shared loss across formats and geographies.

The on-field tribute placed the focus on player welfare even as the series continued. Conversations around protective gear and training protocols resurfaced in the aftermath of the news.

Friday’s gesture ensured that men’s international cricket added its voice to the remembrance. It followed the women’s game by a day, reinforcing a simple message of solidarity from the sport.

Play resumed after the moment of silence, but the tone remained respectful. The teams competed with a visible sign on their sleeves, keeping the memory of a young cricketer close.