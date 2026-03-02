Blue God Entertainment secures LLC in 49-crore deal to create 'world's first listed cricket league'

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Absolute Legends Sports on Monday announced that Legends League Cricket has been acquired by Blue God Entertainment for Rs 49 crore, making it the first cricket league which will be represented through a listed Indian entity.

The deal positions Legends League Cricket as the first cricket league with a significant integration of sports, entertainment, and capital markets.

"Legends League Cricket has been built as a scalable global sports property with strong commercial fundamentals and growing fan engagement," Vivek Khushalani, Chairman, Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd, said.

"This partnership represents the next phase of its evolution, bringing institutional capital, long-term growth visibility, and enhanced global expansion opportunities for the league.

"The agreement enables ALSPL to pursue an asset-light, scalable growth strategy while retaining long-term brand leadership of the league." Under the agreement, Blue God Entertainment will hold long-term commercial rights across media, sponsorship, franchise development, and global content distribution.

The deal will help the company to strengthen its position as a fast-growing sports and entertainment platform with strong recurring revenue visibility.

The deal will establish a new model for monetisation and institutional ownership of sports intellectual property, enabling public market participation in cricket league economics and creating a new asset class within the sports industry.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, termed it a "defining moment for global sports business".

"By integrating a premier cricket property with public markets, we are creating a new framework for how sports intellectual properties are valued, monetised, and scaled," he said.

For Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd, the transaction unlocks significant value from a globally recognised cricket property while enabling the company to focus on league expansion, innovation, and development of new sports intellectual properties.

"Legends League Cricket offers a powerful growth platform with significant commercial potential. This acquisition strengthens our long-term vision of building a leading sports and entertainment ecosystem," Nitin Khanna Spokesperson, Blue God Entertainment Ltd, said.