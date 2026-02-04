Blue Tigresses defeat Zvezda-2005 Perm, notch third friendly win in Türkiye

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Indian senior women's national team beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 in a friendly match in Antalya on Wednesday.

Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on the 89th to secure the win for the Blue Tigresses, who played their fifth friendly in Antalya as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

India will play their last game in Türkiye against FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc of Romania on February 7 before departing for Australia on February 10.

The Blue Tigresses will kickstart their Asian Cup Group C campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 in Perth and Chinese Taipei in Sydney on March 10.