Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Indian senior women's football side played out a goalless draw against WFC Spartak Moscow in a closed-door friendly match at the Side Star Sports Complex in Turkiye, on Friday.

The Blue Tigresses are in Antalya as a part of their preparation for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

They will continue to train in Turkiye till the first week of February, before shifting base to Perth, Australia, where they are set to play their first Asian Cup match against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

In Turkiye, the Blue Tigresses will play three more matches -- Hertha BSC Berlin Fußball Frauen (February 2), Zvezda-2005 Perm (February 4), and FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc (February 7). PTI TAP ATK