Blue Tigresses to play two friendlies against Myanmar in July

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indian senior women's team will play two friendly matches against hosts Myanmar in Yangon on July 9 and July 12 during the FIFA women's international window.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said this on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigresses will have a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26.

India played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent.

India are currently 67th in the FIFA rankings, while Myanmar are 54th. PTI AH AH SSC SSC