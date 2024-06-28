BLV Blasters win Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup title for second time

Mohali, Jun 28 (PTI) Harpreet Brar's late blitz (19 off six balls) guided defending champions BLV Blasters to a second consecutive Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup title as they defeated Trident Stallions by four wickets in the final.

In reply to Stallions' 204 for 5, Blasters overhauled the target with two balls to spare, reaching 205 for the loss of six wickets here at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Needing 12 runs off the last six balls, Harpreet, who hit three sixes, used his experience to a great effect to score the required runs off Ramandeep Singh's final over.

Young batter Harnoor Pannu was named Player of the Tournament and claimed the red cap for scoring most runs (578).

Earlier, a 108-run partnership between opener Harnoor Pannu (83 off 52) and Anmol Malhotra (58 off 33) led the foundation for the successful chase.

Harnoor played a stellar innings to show off his mettle as the left-handed batter hit four boundaries and six sixes.

Batting first, Stallions posted a huge total 204 for five in 20 overs with Salil Arora leading the charge with an unbeaten 78 off just 33 balls. Salil's knock included six fours and five sixes.