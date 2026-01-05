BMW Golf Cup returns: Over 2200 amateurs, 19 qualifying tournaments, 13 cities

Gurugram, Jan 5 (PTI) Over 2,200 amateur golfers will compete across 19 qualifying tournaments in 13 cities when the 16th edition of the BMW Golf Cup returns this year.

BMW Golf Cup 2026 will be hosted at spectacular golf courses across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram. The dates, however, are yet to be worked out.

"In 2026 we are widening the footprint, deepening grassroots engagement and elevating the experience for players and guests alike," Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India said in a release.

"We look forward to welcoming new generations of golfers across India to compete, network and celebrate the unifying spirit of the sport." The BMW Golf Cup has two categories, A (for handicaps up to 12) and B (for handicaps 13 - 28).

The winners of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the two handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.