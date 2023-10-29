Bobrov eases past Chappell to emerge champion in ITF Davangere Open

Davangere, Oct 29 (PTI) Second seed Bogdan Bobrov defeated top seed Nick Chappell of USA to emerge champion in the ITF Davangere Open here on Sunday. Bobrov won 6-3, 7-6 (4) to bag the sixth ITF title of his career. Bobrov claimed USD 2160 and 15 ATP points while Chappell settled for USD 1272 at the Davangere Tennis Association Courts.

Bobrov, who had lost in the semifinals of the ITF event at Dharwad, demonstrated consistency and a powerful presence on the court.

His ability to control the pace of the game, deliver precise shots and maintain composure in critical moments proved to be decisive on the day.

The match began with Bobrov breaking his opponent’s serve in the very first game to wrest the initiative and take a 2-0 lead.

After both the players held their respective serves for the next six games, Bobrov once again achieved a break in the ninth game to win the first set 6-3.

Bobrov was two breaks up for a 3-1 lead in the second set, thanks to a couple of fine passing shots and a few unforced errors by Chappell.

However, the left-handed Chappell made a superb comeback, playing some aggressive tennis and levelled the score at 3-3.

With both the players holding their respective serves, the second set went into a tie-breaker where Bobrav prevailed 7-4.

Results: Singles (Final): 2-Bogdan Bobrov beat 1-Nick Chappell (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (4). PTI UNG DDV