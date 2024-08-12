Bodoland FC win seven-goal thriller against BSF

Kokrajhar (Assam), Aug 12 (PTI) Bodoland FC prevailed over Border Security Force FT 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller in the 133rd Durand Cup here on Monday to keep their slim chances of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

Jwngbla Brahma (54th, 71st) scored a brace while Mitinga Dwimary (2nd) and Sibra Narzary (62nd) scored a goal each for the hosts.

Kishori (50th and 69th) struck twice for BSF and Asif Khan (89th) found the target once.

Bodoland finished their group stage campaign with six points while BSF FT, who lost all their three matches in Group E, could not register a point.

Khlain Syiemlieh made one change to the Bodoland starting line-up with Jwngbla Brahma getting a start while BSF FT head coach Gurjit Singh Atwal effected three changes in their final match with goalkeeper Harpreet Singh, Nilambar SA and Gopal Hembrom getting starts.

The hosts stunned BSF by scoring in the second minute of the match. Momocha Singh's cross was expertly finished by Mitinga Dwimary to give them an early lead.

Bodoland squandered a golden opportunity to double the lead as Mitinga missed a sitter inside the six yard box and the follow-up shot by Ghanaian Joe Aidoo was cleared off the line.

On the other end, BSF spurned a couple of chances to score as Lakhwinder Singh blasted his shot over the crossbar and moments later, Kishori hit the side netting with his effort.

The local side looked better in the rest of the half and looked likely to score the next goal but their attacks could not trouble the BSF defence as they held their ground.

BSF equalised within four minutes of the restart. Kishori made full use of a miscommunication in the back between Danswrang Basumatry and the goalkeeper Draoga Brahma.

Kishori latched on the loose pass and rounded the goalkeeper to score his team's first goal of the tournament.

However, Bodoland FC had the last laugh in the match.