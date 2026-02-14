Bogey-free Akshay Bhatia tied for lead at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach (USA), Feb 14 (PTI) Indian-American Akshay Bhatia marked his 100th start on the PGA TOUR with a bogey-free 64, highlighted by an eagle on No. 14, as he took a share of the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course here.

Bhatia had rounds of 65-64 for 15-under and tied for first with Ryo Hisatsune (62-67).

It was the first time since the 2024 Rocket Classic that Bhatia was bogey-free through 36 holes in his PGA TOUR career.

Sahith Theegala, who got a sponsor exemption this week, and further one for Genesis next week from Tiger Woods, added 69 to his 71 and is T-52. Aaron Rai (77-70) was T-78.

Bhatia, a two-time PGA TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship, 2024 Valero Texas Open), finished No. 13 in the 2025 FedExCup, his best finish in three seasons on TOUR.

Bhatia, who tied for third in the Phoenix Open last week, has now gone 44 holes without a bogey over his last three rounds.

“Bogey-free around these golf courses is great,” Bhatia said.

“Greens can get bumpy, you can get some really tough putts with how much slope’s on the greens. So I’ve been really steady inside 5 to 6 feet. ... It's just fun when you feel like you're in a groove.” Ryo Hisatsune shot 5-under 67 in the second round after opening with a career-best 62 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He holds back-to-back 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR soon after the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, where he finished T-10.

Rickie Fowler was tied-3rd at 14-under with a second-round 64, setting his lowest score on Spyglass Hill Golf Course in five career rounds. Tied with him is five-time TOUR winner Sam Burns (67).

Defending champion Rory McIlroy (68-67) was 9-under and T-17 and FedExCup leader Chris Gotterup (71) was also T-17.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, despite second round 66, was T-34.

Bhatia was bogey-free over two days at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, both dry days with a mild breeze and soft greens that allowed for good scoring on both courses. He had six birdies and chipped in from 50 feet for eagle on the 14th hole on his way to a 64.

Hisatsune, who opened with a 62 at Pebble Beach, stumbled in the middle of his round with consecutive bogeys, which he offset with enough birdies (and one eagle) before and after for a 67.

Scheffler finally got it going by playing his last seven holes in 5 under for a 66, though the world's No. 1 player was still nine shots behind going into the weekend.

There is no 36-hole cut at this signature event and all head to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS