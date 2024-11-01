Bogey-free Pranavi Tied-29th in Riyadh

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Nov 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs opened with a bogey free 2-under 70, which placed her T-29th at the end of the first round of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh.

Pranavi, who got into the draw late, is coming off a fair season, during which she has had four Top-10s, was Tied-15th in her home event, the Women’s Indian Open last week.

She started from the tenth and had one birdie on each side of the Riyadh Golf Course.

Diksha Dagar was T-67 at 1-over 73 with three birdies and four bogeys as she also began on the tenth tee.

Three players shared the clubhouse lead as Charley Hull, Pia Babnik and Luna Sobron each finished at seven-under-par.

LET order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini carded 3-under 69 to be Tied-17.

Hull came out at a blistering pace, with four birdies and an eagle wrapping up her front nine of six-under-par, as she began the hunt for her first win since 2022 at this week’s Golf Saudi organised event The English star added a further two birdies to her scorecard, before walking off with a bogey on the 18th.

There was also a hole-in-one early in the day, as South Africa's Cassandra Alexandra walked off with an ace on the sixth hole – a 165-yard par-three.

In the team element, Tamburlini led her team to equal the record of 23-under-par, a single day scoring record for the series.

After winning the team event in Shenzhen, Tamburlini is keen to become the first ever captain to win successive titles.

Tamburlini's group comprises Anne-Charlotte Mora, Mimi Rhodes and amateur Teniel Chu – who contributed with an incredible 11 net birdies to the team score. PTI COR APA APA