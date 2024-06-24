Bogey free Tvesa finishes T-25th in Czech Ladies Open golf

Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 24 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik shot a bogey free final round of 5-under 67 to finish T-25 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open golf tournament here. She was the top Indian among the six who started the week.

Tvesa has been slowly but steadily getting back into form as this was her fourth top-30 result, which also included a top-10 at Dormy Open in Helsingborg.

After rounds of 71-72, she played very steady and kept bogeys off the card.

"It was nice to get a clean card," said Tvesa. Among other Indians, amateur Avani Prashanth (69-70-72) an Vani Kapoor (68-70-73) were both T-33rd while the 2023 champion Diksha Dagar (71-72-70) and Pranavi Urs (71-69-73) were both T-43rd. Ridhima Dilawari (70-72-72) was T-54 as all six Indians made the cut.

Spain's Marta Martin fired an exceptional 63 (-9) on the final day to win by four strokes.

The Spanish star had produced rounds of 69 and 67 on the first two days to sit in a share of second place after 36 holes at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

Martin went on a birdie spree during the final day, rolling in seven consecutive birdies on holes five to 11, which helped her secure victory with a total of 17-under-par.

It was the Spaniard's second professional victory and her second in Czechia after winning the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Series in 2023.

The 27-year-old dropped her only shot of the day on the 12th but immediately bounced back with a birdie on 13 and rolled in another on 15 to seal her lowest-ever round on the LET of nine-under-par.

England's Rosie Davies finished in second place, her best ever result on the LET, after also firing a 63 (-9) on the final day.

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Wales' Chloe Williams and Sweden's Caroline Hedwall all finished in a share of the third place on 12-under-par.

Austria's Emma Spitz ended her week in sixth place on 11-under-par after a final day 67 (-5) with Spain's Nuria Iturrioz was one shot further back on 10-under-par after shooting a 66 (-6).

Five players finished in a share of eighth place with Slovenia's Pia Babnik, Finland's Sanna Nuutinen, South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace, Spain's Maria Hernandez and England's Hannah Screen all on nine-under-par.

Next week the LET will travel to Golfpark Holzhäusern for the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open from June 28-30.

Led by Diksha and Tvesa, there will be six Indians in the field once again. Also in are Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Amandeep Drall. Pranavi will skip the event.