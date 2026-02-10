Bogey-free Tvesa takes first round lead in third leg of WPGT

Pune, Feb 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik fired the only bogey-free round on the opening day of the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour to take the sole lead here on Tuesday.

Trying to get back the form and rhythm which made her one of the best players in India, Tvesa had one birdie on each side of the course.

A total of 44 players teed up at the Rs.17 lakh event.

Lying second was Anvitha Narender (71), who after three birdies and two bogeys in the first eight holes, parred the last 10 holes.

Two amateurs Priya Kumari and Lavanya Gupta carded even par 72s to be tied third. Lavanya may well have been in shared lead but for the two closing bogeys on the 17th and the 18th.

Tvesa, who is hoping to get some starts on the Ladies European Tour later in the season, birdied the Par-5 fourth and the Par-3 14th. She also missed a few other birdie chances as the putts did not fall.

Anvitha opened birdie-birdie for a great start, but gave away back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and the seventh before picking her last birdie of the day on the Par-3 eighth. She parred the rest of the holes.

Three players Riya Jadon, Shagun Narain and Ananya Garg were tied for the fifth place with 1-over 73 each.

As many as five players led by Amandeep Drall besides Durga Nittur, Karishma Govind, amateur Aradhana Manikandan and Khushi Khanijau carded 74 each to be tied eighth.

Ridhima Dilawari was Tied-13th alongside Prakruthi, Rhea Purvi, Shweta Mansingh and Nayanika Sanga. They shot 75 each.