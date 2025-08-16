Boise on Korn Ferry: Rayhan Thomas makes cut

Boise (Idaho), Aug 16 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas played a second round of 1-under 70 at the Hillcrest Country Club to make the cut in the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Thomas slipped to tied 33rd from tied 8th on the leaderboard at the end of the second day but safely made the cut. He had three birdies and two bogeys in the round.

Having started on the back nine he began the round with a bogey and then recovered the shot with a birdie on the 11th before making another bogey of the day on the 18th hole.

On the front nine he made consecutive birdies on the second and third holes for a score of one under for the day. His combined score now stands at seven under.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, a past winner in the Korn Ferry Tour, shot a round of 1-under 70 as well but missed the cut by one stroke after a first round 67.

The cut was set at six under par and Yellamaraju had a two day score of five under par.

Indo-American Julian Suri (63-72) also made the cut at T-33 alongside Thomas.

Philip Knowles shot a second round of 7-under 64 to move into the lead at the halfway mark. The American played a bogey free second round including seven birdies.

He began the day on the back nine and made birdies on the first, third, seventh, ninth, 15th, 16th and 17th holes.

China's Zou Cheng (64-66) and German Adrien Dumont de Chassart (63-67) are tied second at 12-under. PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS