Bomb threat mail triggers security alert during KKR-CSK IPL match at Eden Gardens

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) A bomb threat e-mail sent to the official account of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) caused a major security scare during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

The threat from an unknown e-mail ID was sent ahead of the match. The CAB alerted Kolkata Police, who immediately stepped up security measures at the venue.

“We received a bomb threat mail in the afternoon, after which we informed Kolkata Police. Security has been beefed up inside the stadium,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

"The mail was detected in the official e-mail account of CAB. Investigation has been initiated and security has been tightened at the stadium.” Despite the scare, the match continued without disruption, and the atmosphere remained upbeat with a total attendance of 42,373 as registered by CAB.

Salute to the soldiers ============= Earlier in the day, both KKR and CSK players, along with BCCI officials, lined up near the boundary rope to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor -- a retaliatory missile strike carried out in the wee hours of the day, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ahead of the match, the national anthem was played and players lined up near the boundary line to honour the armed forces. The Eden Gardens' giant screen displayed the message: "We are proud of our Armed Forces." Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mainly tourists, lost their lives.