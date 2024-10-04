Bopanna-Dodig pair advances to second round of Shanghai Masters

Shanghai: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cherished their first win after joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, here Friday.

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.

Bopanna and Dodig fired five aces to none of their rivals, and converted three of the eight break points they faced.

They also saved four break chances on their service games, dropping serve only once in the match.

India's singles challenge has already ended with both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan making first round exits.

Ramkumar had made it to the main draw through qualifying round while Nagal had earned a direct entry.