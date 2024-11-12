Bopanna-Ebden begin ATP Finals with straight set defeat

Turin (Italy), Nov 12 (PTI) Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden started their ATP Finals campaign on a losing note, suffering a straight-set defeat in a group stage match.

Advertisment

Bopanna and Ebden were defeated by the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 2-6, 3-6 in just 56 minutes here on Monday. The Indo-Australian pair had defeated their opponents in this year's Australian Open final.

Bolelli and Vavassori, the fourth seeds, dominated from the outset, breaking their rivals in the second game.

A double fault by the Indo-Australian pair in the eighth game allowed the Italians to secure another break of serve, further thwarting any hopes of a comeback.

Advertisment

Buoyed by the local support, Bolelli and Vavassori continued their domination in the second set as well, taking the crucial break in the fourth game.

Bopanna, who is appearing in the tournament for the fourth time, and Ebden, struggled to match their Italian opponents, failing to earn even a single break point throughout the match.

The serving woes added to their difficulties, as they won only 58% of points (19 out of 33) on their first serve and 47% (7 out of 15) on their second.

Advertisment

In contrast, the Italians were far more efficient, winning 89% of points on their first serve (31 out of 35) and 83% on their second (5 out of 6).

Additionally, Bopanna and Ebden committed two double faults, both of which led to breaks of serve.

The defeat marked Bopanna and Ebden's third consecutive defeat to the Italians this year.

Advertisment

Bopanna and Ebden lie fourth in the Bob Bryan Group. They will take on top seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Croatian Mate Pavic in their next group game on Wednesday.

They had reached the semifinals in the last edition. PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024