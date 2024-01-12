Bopanna-Ebden pair in men's double final of Adelaide International tournament

Adelaide (Australia), Jan 12 (PTI) Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the final of the Adelaide International tournament in their first outing of the season here on Friday.

Seeded second in the ATP tournament, Bopanna-Ebden duo beat the pair of Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 in the semifinal match that lasted one hour 12 minutes.

The Indo-Australian duo will face the third-seeded pair of American Rajeev Ram and Englishman Joe Salisbury in the final.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden first teamed up at the start of 2023 season and enjoyed an impressive year together, winning tour-level trophies in Doha and Indian Wells. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK