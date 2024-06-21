Bopanna-Ebden pair loses in Cinch Championship quarters

London, Jun 21 (PTI) Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden put up a gritty show but lost in straight sets to the Russian-American pair of Karen Khachanov and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships, here on Friday.

The big-serving Khachanov and Fritz, seeded eighth in the tournament, defeated the Indo-Australian pair 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).

Khachanov and Fritz were clearly dominant with their second serves, having a win percentage of 70, while Bopanna and Ebden erred on this front.

Bopanna and Ebden, who had reached the French Open semifinals, had on Wednesday scored a fluent 6-4, 6-4 win against the Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in the opening round of the ATP 500 grass court tournament. PTI AM AM UNG