Bopanna-Ebden pair moves to Cinch Championship quarters

London, Jun 19 (PTI) Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden scored a fluent straight sets win over Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler to move to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships, here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Australian team triumphed 6-4 6-4 in 56 minutes, beginning their preparations for the Wimbledon Championships in right earnest.

Bopanna and Ebden, who reached the French Open semifinals, saved all three break points they faced and broke their rivals twice in the opening round of the ATP 500 grass court tournament. PTI AT AT DDV