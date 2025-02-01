Bopanna meets Lt Governor Sinha, shares plans to empower Jammu & Kashmir''s young tennis talent

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna on Saturday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and shared details of his initiative to nurture and shape the young tennis talent of Jammu and Kashmir at his academy in Bengaluru, an official spokesperson said.

As part of a programme aimed at empowering underprivileged children, Bopanna explained that selected youngsters would receive both sporting and educational opportunities at his tennis academy in Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Kamal India Foundation.

The initiative will provide children from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions with free boarding, lodging, education, and comprehensive tennis training in Bengaluru, Bopanna added.

The Lt Governor lauded Bopanna for his noble effort to empower children from underpriviledge backgrounds through sports and education.

Sinha also met Nazia Bibi, an international Kho Kho player from Jammu and Kashmir, who represented India at the recently concluded Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi.

Nazia, who hails from Nagrota, Jammu, was part of India’s Women’s Kho Kho World Cup-winning team.

The Lt Governor congratulated her for her remarkable achievement and extended best wishes for her future tournaments, the spokesman said.