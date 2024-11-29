Bopanna, Nagal clinch PSPB Inter-Unit tennis title for Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) Star-studded Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) men's and women's teams clinched the PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament titles defeating ONGC and GAIL, respectively here on Friday.

Advertisment

IOCL edged out ONGC 2-1 in the men's team final, while the women defeated GAIL 2-0.

Davis Cuppers Divij Sharan and Rohan Boppanna came from behind to clinch a three-set thriller against Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 10-7 after both teams had won one singles each.

ONGC's Vardhan won the opening singles defeating Divij 6-3, 6-3, before Sumit Nagal brought IOCL on level terms with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Yuki Bhambri.

Advertisment

In the women's team event, IOCL's Riya Bhatia defeated GAIL's Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-3, while Olympian Prarthana Thombre too overcame Sohini Mohanty by an identical margin.

Results: Men's Team -- IOCL bt ONGC 2-1(Divij Sharan lost to Vishnu Vardhan 3-6, 3-6; Sumit Nagal bt Yuki Bhambri 6-2, 6-3; Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan bt Vishnu Vardhan/Yuki Bhambri 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 10-7.

Women's Team -- IOCL bt GAIL 2-0 (Riya Bhatia bt Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-3; Prarthana Thombre bt Sohini Mohanty 6-3, 6-3). PTI AM AM KHS