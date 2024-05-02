Bopanna's academy launches tennis programme for underprivileged children

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Aimed at empowering underprivileged children, India's top tennis player Rohan Bopanna has picked 25 such kids from the remote areas of Majuli Island and Bongaigaon in Assam, for support.

The collaborative initiative between Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) and Kamal India Foundation UK will provide comprehensive tennis training to the selected kids who are aged between 9 and 11.

The kids underwent a skill and fitness assessment process and were handpicked by reigning Australian Open champion Bopanna.

The selected players will relocate to Bengaluru, where they will be provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a world-class tennis curriculum, experienced coaching faculty, boarding & lodging within the school campus, education, and guidance from Bopanna himself at RBTA.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kamal India Foundation UK to bring this transformative opportunity to talented young individuals who may not otherwise have had access to such resources," Bopanna was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Through this program, we aim to not only nurture their athletic talents but also empower them with education and life skills that will shape their future," said Bopanna, who recently became the oldest world number one on the ATP Tour. PTI AT AH AH