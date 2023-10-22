Bornil clinches U-15 gold in Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi: India's U15 shuttler Bornil Aakash Changmai overcame Fan Hong Xuan of China in the final to clinch the gold medal in the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu on Sunday.

Bornil won the final 2-19, 21-13 against the 14-year-old Chinese in 34 minutes in the boys' singles final.

The 13-year-old became the second junior badminton player after Siril Verma in 2013 to bag the top podium finish in the prestigious tournament.

The shuttler maintained a consistent performance all through the tournament and defeated compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tanvi will compete against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the U-17 girls' singles final later today.