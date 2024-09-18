Botswana's Indian origin chief wins ICC Associate Member representative polls

Dubai, Sep 18 (PTI) Botswana Cricket Association's Indian origin chief Sumod Damodar beat United Arab Emirates' Mubashshir Usmani in a secret ballot vote to earn a place as Associate Member representative to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Chief Executives' Committee (CEC).

"The result of the ICC Associate Member Directors election at the ICC Annual Conference 2024, triggered an election for Usmani’s position on the CEC as he is unable to hold both positions," an ICC release stated.

Damodar will serve the rest of the term which concludes at the end of the ICC Annual Conference 2025. He will join Rashpal Bajwa (Cricket Canada) and Umair Butt (Danish Cricket Association) who were elected in 2023. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS