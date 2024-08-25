Bowlers, Dhruv-Lakshay power Central Delhi Kings to 10-wicket win over West Delhi Lions

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Dhruv Kaushik scored an unbeaten half century after bowlers produced a disciplined effort to help Central Delhi Kings inflict a 10-wicket defeat on West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League here.

Chasing a modest target of 124, Central Delhi Kings openers Dhruv (68 off 52 balls) and Lakshay Thareja (46 off 37 balls) came out all guns blazing on Saturday.

Right from the start, both openers were aggressive in their approach and found the boundaries comfortably as they chased down the target in 14.5 overs.

Dhruv's unbeaten innings included six boundaries and two sixes, while Lakshay smashed three fours and a six.

Earlier, West Delhi Lions didn't get the start they would have wished for after they were sent in to bat.

Central Delhi Kings' Sumit Kumar dismissed both their openers cheaply.

With the openers back in the pavilion, the responsibility came on Yugal Saini and Krish Yadav.

With Central Delhi Kings bowlers sticking to their line and length, West Delhi Lions struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Yugal was then dismissed by Yogesh Sharma for 7 runs.

At the end of the powerplay, West Delhi Lions were struggling at 33/3. Krish Yadav along with Ayush Doseja then slowly started rotating the strike and kept the score ticking.

At the halfway stage of their innings, West Delhi Lions were 53/3.

However, the 38-run partnership from 43 balls between Krish and Ayush was broken as the latter was stumped by Lakshay (21) off Prince Choudhary's bowling.

With pressure mounting, West Delhi Lions captain Hrithik Shokeen (4) came to the crease. However, his stint was cut short by Yogesh.

With wicket falling at regular intervals, West Delhi Lions struggled to find the boundaries. Towards the end of the innings, Tishant Pawan Dabla and Aryan Dalal contributed 27 and 22 runs respectively.

West Delhi Lions made 123/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Central Delhi Kings, Prince Choudhary, Sumit Kumar and Yogesh Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Money Grewal got one. PTI APA AM APA AM AM