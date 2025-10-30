Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) India A's Tanush Kotian said bowling to experienced Mumbai batters like Ajinkya Rahane, who are excellent players of spin, at nets helped him develop his off-spin skills.

Kotian took four wickets as India A restricted South Africa A to 299 for 9 on the first day of the opening four-day match at the BCCI CoE grounds here on Thursday.

"In the Mumbai Ranji team there are many players who have played for India and they are the best batsmen against spin anywhere. So, I think it helps me," Kotian after the day’s play.

"They tell us about the areas where they will feel difficult to play an off-spinner, so, it helps us with the tactics and field placements.

"We have Ajinkya Rahane, who was our past captain, and Shardul Thakur, who is the new captain. So, these senior players help us a lot to get our best in the matches," he added.

Then Kotian went ahead and explained how he put to use the experience he gained at Mumbai nets against Proteas batters here.

"When we (spinners) started bowling it was not spinning that much, there was a bit of moisture on the pitch. So, we started attacking (Zubayr) Hamsa a little bit and later the left-handed batsman (Jordan Hermann) also.

"After the lunch, we had a plan to bowl stump lines, to keep them tight as much as we can and we will try to give them less runs and get 2-3 wickets tea which later helped us to get 9 wickets," he noted.

Kotian was included in the India squad when senior spinner R Ashwin retired from international cricket after the Brisbane Test against Australia last year.

The Mumbai spinner said such opportunities and the chance to learn from India A coach Sunil Joshi has boosted his confidence.

"Sunil sir also has taught me a lot, we had a few sessions at nets also he was teaching me how to tackle the South African batsmen, Australian batsmen. It is helping me and I am learning a lot from the coaches over here and also from the Mumbai team.

"It is helping me to be ready whenever an opportunity comes my way. I will wait to play for India but right now my goal is to learn as much as I can and do well in each and every game," he said. PTI UNG AT AT