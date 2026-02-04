BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Preeti power India's good start

La Nucía (Spain), Feb 4 (PTI) Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Preeti (54kg) registered commanding wins as India opened its campaign in emphatic fashion at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, delivering a string of dominant performances on the first day of the tournament here.

The tournament has drawn 214 boxers from 21 nations.

Headlining the Indian charge were World Boxing Cup Finals champions Gulia and Preeti, both cruising to the next round as the country's pugilists notched wins across multiple weight categories.

Hitesh was in complete control in the elite men's 70kg bout, dispatching the Netherlands' Finn Bos with a comprehensive 5:0 verdict. Calm, measured and incisive, the Indian showcased his trademark ring intelligence and timing to dictate proceedings from start to finish.

Earlier, Preeti set the tone in the elite women's 54kg division with a clinical 5:0 win over Kazakhstan's Aliaskar Symbat, combining sharp combinations with disciplined defence to shut out her opponent completely.

India's women continued their strong run with Prachi (57kg), Priya (60kg) and Kajal (65kg) all advancing in style.

Prachi and Priya posted identical 5:0 victories over Spain's Vanesa Morell Ramirez and Canada's Alessia Mansuetto, respectively, while Kajal overcame Kazakhstan's Assem Tanatar 4:1 in a competitive contest.

In the men's draw, India piled on the pressure with a series of assured performances. Sachin (60kg) dominated Spain's Brandon Alejandro 5:0, while Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg) edged past Denmark's Matias Mehmet Buyukdemir 4:1.

Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) impressed with a clean 5:0 win over Qalid Osman of Denmark, and Deepak (70kg) followed with a solid 4:1 victory against Belgium's Hornel Ayitevi.

Akash (75kg) and Ankush (80kg) also progressed with 4:1 wins, though Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg) bowed out after a tough bout against England's Joe Turner.