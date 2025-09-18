Boxer Neeraj Goyat unveils his book titled 'Those 14 kilometres'

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has unveiled his first book, 'Those 14 Kilometres', which is a real account of his struggles, determination, and tenacity in and around the ring.

The book was launched by CTRL+ALT+LIT, an imprint of Oswaal Books and Learning Pvt Ltd.

Goyat is the first Indian boxer to attain a break in the World Boxing Council (WBC) world ranking. He is also a successful WBC Asia titleholder for a record-breaking three times.

"Those 14 Kilometres is not just a reflection of my sporting life, it contains the strife I encountered outside and inside the ring. Every page represents the moments in which I had to push my boundaries -- physically, mentally, and emotionally," Goyat said.

"My dream is for readers from various backgrounds, whether young players or people tackling their own challenges, to draw courage and motivation from these stories." PTI SSC SSC AT AT