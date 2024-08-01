Boxer Nishant Dev enters quarterfinals of 71kg men's boxing in Paris Olympics

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) India's Nishant Dev entered the quarterfinals of the 71kg men's boxing competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

Dev won the contest 3-2 via a split decision.

Dev started the bout on an aggressive note, landing straight and precise punches on his opponent to win the first round comfortably.

But the Ecuadorian saved his best for the last as Dev looked a bit tired to take the contest to the wire.

But in the end, the Indian did enough to defend his score and secure a place in the last-eight round.