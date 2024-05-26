Boxer Nitu working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Unfazed by setbacks, Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas is working on improving her power and skills as she prepares for this year's World Championships while also keeping her sights on the 2028 LA Olympics.

Advertisment

Nitu had a fabulous run in the 48kg division, which is a non-Olympic category, as she won the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 World Championships.

With Nikhat Zareen cementing her position in the 50kg weight class, Nitu was forced to move up to 54kg but couldn't make the Asian Games (1st Olympic qualifier) squad as Preeti Pawar scored more in the assessment. Preeti then went on to seal a Paris Olympic quota in the continental event itself.

"I will take it step by step as I get better and stronger in 54 kg division," Nitu said on the SAI's 'Fit India Champions' podcast "My immediate target is the world championships in Astana, Kazakhstan in October this year. I am confident that I have the mettle to make it to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Advertisment

"From childhood, I have always wanted to win, battled many odds and disappointments and came out on top with my family’s help. I am already looking forward now,” the two-time world youth champion added.

Till now three Indian boxers -- Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Preeti (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) have made the cut for the Olympics and having seen them from close quarters Nitu feels all of them can win medal in Paris.

“I think all three of them can return with a medal from Paris. They are all capable fighters and have gained a lot of experience." PTI APA BS BS