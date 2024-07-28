Boxer Preeti Pawar beats Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to enter pre-quarterfinals

Paris: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar picked up an unanimous decision win against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to enter the women's 54kg category pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

The Asian Games bronze medallist, competing in her maiden Olympic Games, opened the proceedings for India in the boxing arena as she won her first round by a 5-0 margin on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who had been hospitalised for a a few days ahead of the Games due to illness, was unimpressive in the first round as her Vietnamese opponent dictated the proceedings.

But the Indian made amends in the next two rounds, attacking and landing clear blows on her opponent.

"Happy that we started on a winning note! Despite falling ill before the Games, Preeti not only recovered but fought brilliantly and showed exceptional courage," Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said.

Preeti will face second seed and world championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

On Sunday, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will open her campaign against Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in the 50 kg round of 32.