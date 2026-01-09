Boxers asked to vacate accommodation, fresh logistical issues hit National Championships

Greater Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) Boxers, coaches and team officials from several state units were asked to vacate their allotted accommodation at the ongoing National Boxing Championships here on Friday, triggering fresh logistical concerns at the event.

The issue surfaced for the second consecutive day, with several officials claiming they were informed that their room bookings had not been confirmed for the final three days of the tournament.

"Once we returned from the competition venue, we were told to vacate the rooms. They said our bookings were not done," a team official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Another official alleged that when they came back after the day's bouts, their belongings had already been packed and moved to the reception.

Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu were some of the teams that reported the issue.

Pictures of boxers and coaches standing outside late at night in sub-10 degree temperatures were widely circulated within the boxing community.

"There were no locks in the rooms provided to us, when we got back from the competition venue, the bags were already packed and kept at the reception," a coach claimed.

Officials pointed out that the tournament prospectus issued by the national federation clearly states that “free lodging and boarding will be provided to all boxers and officials by the organisers.” They further alleged that repeated attempts to contact the organisers went unanswered.

However, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said it stepped in after being informed of the situation.

"Immediate steps have been taken to ensure that the affected athletes have been accommodated at the nearest facility at GB University, where suitable sleeping arrangements have been made for the night.

"The Federation is closely monitoring the situation," BFI said.

The accommodation issue is the latest in a series of controversies to hit the National Boxing Championships over the past week. The event has been marred by repeated refereeing and judging disputes, disrupted bouts and scheduling chaos. PTI APA APA PDS PDS