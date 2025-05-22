Boxing: 19-member squad named for Thailand Open

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A 19-member squad will represent India at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament, scheduled in Bangkok from May 24 to June 1.

Held under the aegis of Asian Boxing, the Thailand Open will see top national teams from across the continent compete, including powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Korea, and host nation Thailand.

The squad comprises 10 men and 9 women.

The Boxing Federation of India, being run by an interim committee, followed its selection criterion, providing opportunities to silver medallists from this year's men's and women's National Championships.

"With the team set to leave for the Thailand Open, we're entering a very exciting phase for Indian boxing," interim committee chairman Ajay Singh said.

"This marks the beginning of a packed international calendar, with the World Cup stage tournament in Kazakhstan, the World Championship in Liverpool, the World Cup Finals in New Delhi, and several key tournaments, including the Asian Championship, lined up towards the end of the year." The national camp, currently underway at NIS Patiala, initially brought together 60 male and 60 female boxers, shortlisted after standout performers at the Nationals and gold and silver medallists from the 2024 REC Combined National Talent Hunt in Rohtak and Chief of Army Staff Cup in Pune.

Following a round of internal assessments, the pool was pruned to 40 in each category. This refined core group will continue training through June, with additional athletes from an upcoming elite women's competition joining in July.

The Thailand Open marks an important international outing in India's boxing calendar, providing a platform to elite boxers to test themselves against Asia's best, with momentum building toward the World Boxing Cup later this year.

Squad: Men: Naothoi Singh Kongkham (47–50kg), Pawan Bartwal (50–55kg), Nikhil (55–60kg), Amit Kumar (60–65kg), Hemant Yadav (65–70kg), Deepak (70–75kg), Dhruv Singh (75–80kg), Jugnoo (80–85kg), Naman Tanwar (85–90kg), and Anshul Gill (90kg+).

Women: Yasika Rai (45–48kg), Tamanna (48–51kg), Abha Singh (51–54kg), Priya (54–57kg), Sanju (57–60kg), Saneh (65–70kg), Anjali (70–75kg), Lalfakmawii Ralte (75–80kg), and Kiran (80kg+). PTI APA AH AH