Boxing champion Arundhati Chaudhary receives warm welcome

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 23 (PTI) Boxing World Cup gold medallist Arundhati Chaudhary received a warm welcome on her return to hometown Kota on Sunday.

Arundhati won the medal in 70kg by defeating Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan on Thursday in the tournament held in Greater Noida.

She reached her home following a grand procession from the railway station, as thousands of people showered flower petals on her while extending a warm welcome.

Arundhati has won seven gold medals at the international level so far.

According to Arundati's Kota-based coach Ashok Gautam, this is her first international medal in the senior category. He said that Arundhati achieved this feat after recovering from a serious injury.

Currently, Arundhati is serving as a havaldar in the Indian army.

Arundhati's next goal is to win a gold medal for India in the 2026 Asian Games.

The 23-year-old, who was very good in academics, started out in sports as basketball player at 14.

Father Suresh Choudhary, a contractor, then recommended her to pursue individual game and that led her to choose boxing.

"By the age of 14, Arundhati had grown into a tall girl and the tendency to fight has been there in her since early days," Suresh told PTI at their residence.

"I recommended individual sports to her, she stuck to it and as soon as I returned home after a day's work, she started inquiring about boxing coach and facilities, which were not there the city," her father added.

After some effort, her father found taekwondo coach, Ashok Gautam, who proved to be a big help for her daughter in her initial stages of training.

"I was not serious about Arundhati's boxing and sports, until she knocked out a Haryana player in first round of her first match in a national event in Rohtak in 2016, and her rival was the daughter of professional coach with a boxing academy," Suresh recalled.

"We are all happy about Arundhati winning the gold medal and half fulfilling her dream as she aims to win a gold medal in Olympics in 2028," Arundati's elder sister, Charulata Choudhary said. PTI Cor AH AH