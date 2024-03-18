Boxing Federation of India and HPD Dunne part ways, foreign coach Dmitruk to continue

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday announced that it has parted ways with High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne, adding that the Indian team will continue to train under foreign coach Dmitrij Dmitruk.

Dunne, a former Irish professional boxer who was appointed as the HPD in October 2022, had sent in his resignation after the Indian team's dismal performance at this month's first World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Italy.

The decision to relieve him of his duties was taken during the federation's way-forward meeting which was called after all nine pugilists competing in Italy returned empty-handed.

"Bernard Dunne was an integral part of BFI's set-up but unfortunately we have to mutually part ways. His resignation was accepted by the committee," BFI President Ajay Singh said.

Dmitruk, who was brought in by Dunne in February last year, men's head coach CA Kuttappa and other coaches, including L Devendro Singh, Torak Kharpran, Khimanand Belwal, DS Yadav, Pranamika Borah, Abhishek Sah and Poonam Sharma, will continue to be a part of the coaching structure.

Jai Singh Patil and Durga Prasad Gandhamalla will be the new additions to the coaches' list.

Time is running out for Indian boxers to seal their passage to Paris with only one qualifying tournament remaining.

So far, only four women pugilists have secured qualification. With Dunne gone, it is to be seen if the federation continues with the controversial evaluation process drafted by the Irishman or goes back to taking trials.

Under Dunne, the Indian team won several international medals, including four gold medals at the 2023 Women's World Championships, three bronze at the 2023 Men's World Championships and five medals at the 2022 Asian Games. PTI APA AM APA AM AM