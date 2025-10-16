BoxingBay and APFC India to stream live on UFC App

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) BoxingBay is set to become the first Indian combat sports event to stream globally on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) App in December, the Indian Boxing Council announced.

The first series of events to stream live on the UFC App are Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC) India 1 on December 5 and BoxingBay 4 on December 21, with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Visakhapatnam serving as the primary host cities, according to a media release.

Co-promoted by Indian actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, and APFC India, and led by former UFC Lightweight Champion Pettis, BoxingBay is part of the IBC and Indian Pro Boxing League ecosystem.

"It blends professional boxing with pop culture, hosting high-energy events in unconventional venues such as breweries, studios, and stadiums — reshaping how the sport is experienced in India," said the release.

By joining a global roster of more than 200 combat sports events from 38 organizations streamed annually on the UFC App, this initiative will give Indian fighters unprecedented visibility on an international stage.

"India is one of the fastest-growing fan bases for MMA. These FIGHT PASS events will help build emerging stars in this market and take the sport to the next level," UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell said.