BPL hit by Bangladesh players' boycott; BCB show-causes its director for offensive remark

Dhaka, Jan 15 (PTI) Bangladesh's cricketers boycotted their domestic T20 league match here on Thursday, demanding the resignation of BCB director M Najmul Islam, whose derogatory comments against them amid an ongoing standoff with India prompted the Board to issue a show-cause notice to him.

Toss was delayed in Thursday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals here after neither of the two teams showed up at the venue.

Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) President Mohammad Mithun, while addressing a press conference here, said the players will remain firm in their call to boycott BPL even though the BCB has assured them of action against Najmul.

The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup on account of "security worries", rejected concerns surrounding players' remuneration should the country withdraw.

He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far, having failed to win a single ICC event. The statement caused an outrage with CWAB calling for his immediate ouster from BCB.

The BCB said it stands by the players and has showcaused Najmul.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board. The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket," the BCB stated in a press release.

"...the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours," it added.

Bangladesh are refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around".

The BCB is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh's four games in India to Sri Lanka.

BCB said it would deal with Najmul but urged the players not to boycott cricket.

"The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings. The BCB firmly believes that the players are the main stakeholders and the lifeblood of the BPL and of all cricketing activities under the Board.

"The Board sincerely hopes that the cricketers will continue to demonstrate their professionalism and commitment by supporting the successful completion of the tournament and ensuring the smooth continuity of the BPL 2026," it added.

Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the standoff with India, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.

The CWAB had condemned that statement from Najmul.

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also urged for a pragmatic approach and also revealed that the players are under immense stress due to the current circumstances.