Brad Haddin fears a Kanpur-like showing by Indian team in Australia

Melbourne, Oct 3 (PTI) Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin is mighty impressed with India's sensational win in the heavily-truncated Kanpur Test against Bangladesh and fears a repeat of the same performance by Rohit Sharma's men when they tour Down Under next month.

With more than two days of play being washed out due to rain and a wet outfield, the match ending in a dreary draw would not have been surprising, but the Indian team still found a way to force a result and complete a 2-0 series sweep of their neighbours.

Rohit received massive praise from Haddin for the manner in which he led the team to a sensational win.

"They gave themselves a chance to win the game. It wasn't about how many runs I score, it's about finding enough time to bowl Bangladesh out.

"They played a great brand of cricket, but it was all about giving them enough time. My hat goes off to support staff, Rohit Sharma," said Haddin on LiSTNR podcast.

After bowling out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings, the Indian batters reset the records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Test cricket.

"They took the game on, they went at eight an over but it was all about giving themselves enough time to bowl Bangladesh out.

"Rohit Sharma has always been like this. He thinks win first and then everything second and what they did with the way they played, they gave themselves a chance to win a Test match that was going to fizzle out into a draw — I love the style of cricket.

"They could have easily had a really good net session, got a draw and no one would have said a thing," Haddin added.

Asked if India can do a similar thing on a much stronger Australian team, Haddin did not rule out the possibility.

"I actually do. Because if you look at this result... the worst result for India would've been a draw. There was no way India would've lost it. Rohit had nothing to lose. How good was it to watch! It's a wonderful way to win Test cricket," Haddin said.

India won their last two Test rubbers in Australia and are aiming to complete a hat-trick of series wins Down Under. PTI AH AH DDV