Brandon, Asheer called up for national camp for AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Indian football team management has summoned mid-fielder Brandon Fernandes and defender Asheer Akhtar for the national camp, conducted by head coach Khalid Jamil, for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore.

"In addition to the 30-member probables, Brandon Fernandes and Asheer Akhtar have been called up to the national camp," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted on Friday.

Fresh from India's creditable third-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup recently, Jamil had on Sunday announced a 30-member probables squad, including talisman Sunil Chhetri, for the two-legged tie against Singapore.

The national team's preparatory camp is scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The camp is aimed at helping the Blue Tigers prepare for their two 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers final round in Group C, where they will play two back-to-back matches against Singapore on October 9 at the National Stadium and on October 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The final squad for these two matches will be selected from the probables.

The recent CAFA Nations Cup, matches of which were organised in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, was Jamil's first assignment with the national team after the experienced gaffer succeeded Manolo Marquez.

Jamil had opted to rest Chhetri from the CAFA Nations Cup.