Bravehearts, Redz play out thrilling draw in inaugural RPL opener

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Bengaluru Bravehearts and Delhi Redz played out a thrilling 21-21 draw after four fiercely-fought quarters in a pulsating opener of the inaugural Rugby Premier League here on Sunday.

For the Bengaluru Bravehearts, Akuila Rokolisoa scored two Tries in the first and second quarters respectively, whilst Philip Wokorach added a third in the penultimate quarter.

Akuila Rokolisoa was also on hand to complete the conversions as well.

The Delhi Redz, who conceded early, though roared back with Patrick Okongo scoring two Tries, in the first quarter and third quarter.

The Redz also had Matias Osadczuk get on the scoresheet with a try in the second quarter.

Matias Osadczuk and Deepak Punia were also able to convert their kicks, helping the Redz level things before the final whistle.

Match two of the opening day saw the Chennai Bulls win at a canter against the Mumbai Dreamers, with the score reading 24-5.

It was a tight first quarter, with neither side getting on the scoresheet.

However, after that, the Chennai Bulls settled in and took control. PTI BS TAP