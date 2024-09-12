Bravo, Flower, Whatmore back 100-ball tournament in UAE

Dubai, Sep 11 (PTI) T20 cricket stalwart Dwayne Bravo will be a mentor while renowned coaches Andy Flower and Dav Whatmore will sit on the advisory board of the Elite Corporate Cricket Bash (ECCB), a 100-ball tournament making its debut in the UAE in November. The tournament, which was launched earlier this week, will feature 12 teams and 36 matches over 10 days and has a prize pool of USD 351,000.

"The 100-ball format offers something fresh and exciting, and I’m thrilled to see it making its debut in the UAE," Whatmore said in a release.

The 100-ball format, famously implemented by The Hundred in the UK, will see matches consisting of five-ball overs, bowled by five bowlers with a limit of four overs per bowler.